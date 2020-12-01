Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 668,728 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 545.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,728 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of CNA Financial worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CNA Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNA. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

