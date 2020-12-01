Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 451,097 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,150.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:MS opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

