Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 4,129 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of JELD-WEN worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

JELD stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

