Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 247,292 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.29% of Herman Miller worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

