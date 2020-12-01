Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 131,282 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of CDK Global worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $129,528. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

