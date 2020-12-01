Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 126,536 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Grand Canyon Education worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

