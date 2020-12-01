Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.67% of Glu Mobile worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 39.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

