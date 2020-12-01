Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of Amkor Technology worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 42.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 1,235,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $130,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,980 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

