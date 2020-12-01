Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) by 208.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551,631 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of Futu worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39).

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.