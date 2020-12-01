Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Ciena worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.