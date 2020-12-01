Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.86 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of Bio-Techne worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

