Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.52 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

