Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,980 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.54% of Meritor worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

