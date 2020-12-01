Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.04 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 321,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.19% of Associated Banc worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,078.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

