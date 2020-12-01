Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 648.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of Outfront Media worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $14,269,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 891,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 604,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

