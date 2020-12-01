Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.04 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graco were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 77.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,640,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.