Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $21.73 Million Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,236 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of KB Financial Group worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $43.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

