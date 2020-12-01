Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 1,168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Warner Music Group worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NYSE WMG opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a PE ratio of -47.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.