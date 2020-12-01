Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,567 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

