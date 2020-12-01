Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.39% of Assured Guaranty worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,664,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 68.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,665 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,542,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

