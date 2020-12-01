Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KBR were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 956,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.32.

NYSE KBR opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

