Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 62,416 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,381 shares of company stock worth $28,961,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $381.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

