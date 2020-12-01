Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 471,098 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.50% of NetScout Systems worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 336.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.01. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

