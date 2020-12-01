Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 164,691 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1,114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $957,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 378,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

