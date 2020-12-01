Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 162,576 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Relx were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after acquiring an additional 970,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after buying an additional 666,588 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 165,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RELX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

