Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 107,435 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dover by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.