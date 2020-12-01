Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6,064.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 51.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

