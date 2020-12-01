Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 788,293 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 788,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of O-I Glass worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

