Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 561,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of Archrock worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Archrock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Separately, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

