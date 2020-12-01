Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a growth of 999.4% from the October 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 25.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.52. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

