Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $140.00 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,223. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Appian by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Appian by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.