Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 531.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ ANDA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.
