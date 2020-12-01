Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 531.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ ANDA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 4,579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

