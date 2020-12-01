Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR: ADS) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – adidas AG (ADS.F) was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €267.30 ($314.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion and a PE ratio of 116.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €256.53. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

