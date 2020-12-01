Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of STN opened at $30.13 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

