Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $346.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $351.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $340.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $41.66.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

