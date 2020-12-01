Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.04). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

