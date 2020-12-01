Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results driven by strength in all its end markets, and solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions. Strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions is a positive. Further, growing power design wins are major positives. Notably, it plans to acquire Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth of the company’s communication business. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weakening momentum across major applications and slowdown in global auto sales are woes.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of ADI opened at $139.08 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

