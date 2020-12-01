America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT opened at $104.50 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

