American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMWD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of AMWD opened at $87.51 on Friday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

