American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Financial Survey

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Service Team and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Service Team
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American Resources
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.0% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Service Team
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American Resources
|-538.18%
|N/A
|-62.84%
Volatility and Risk
Service Team has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Service Team
|$3.91 million
|0.45
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American Resources
|$24.48 million
|2.62
|-$70.92 million
|($1.81)
|-0.99
Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.
Summary
American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Service Team Company Profile
Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Receive News & Ratings for Service Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.