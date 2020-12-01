Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after buying an additional 1,587,293 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $45,595,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,507.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after buying an additional 644,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

