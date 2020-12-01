AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

AMCX stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

