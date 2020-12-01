Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,013.51. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.