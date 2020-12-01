Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,013.51. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
