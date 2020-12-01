Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,168.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,013.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

