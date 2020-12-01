Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,168.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,013.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.