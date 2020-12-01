AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $1,681,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Synaptics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $248,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of SYNA opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

