AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $901.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $701.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $904.27.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

