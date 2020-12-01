AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

