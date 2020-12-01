AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MC opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

