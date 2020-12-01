AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

